Gautham Gambhir backs Babar Azam to set World Cup on fire

Babar Azam has held the number one ranking in ODIs for around 900 days.

He played a key role in Pakistan’s rise to the number one ranking in ODIs.

Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam has the potential to shine.

Advertisement

When discussing the world’s top cricket players, it’s impossible not to mention Babar Azam, who has held the number one ranking for One Day International (ODI) batsmen for nearly 900 days now.

Since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 in Lahore, Babar has transformed the Pakistan cricket team, which was once known for its batting struggles, into a match-winning side.

Describing Babar as the linchpin of Pakistan’s recent success would be entirely accurate. He not only guided the team to the number one ranking in ODIs but also consistently excelled with the bat, setting numerous records along the way.

Gautam Gambhir, a key figure in India’s 2011 World Cup victory, believes that Babar Azam has the potential to make a significant impact in the World Cup, citing his exceptional qualities.

When asked to choose one player among today’s modern cricket greats like David Warner, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Joe Root, and Rohit Sharma, whom he will be closely watching during the World Cup, Gambhir singled out Babar Azam.

“I think Babar Azam possesses all kinds of qualities that he can set this World Cup on fire,” Gambhir said.

Advertisement

“I have not seen many players who have so much time to play. Yes, I believe that we have greats like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, but Babar Azam has a different level of quality,” he added.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan for World Cup squad Controversial Selection: PCB's World Cup picks stir debate. Hafeez's Resignation: Ex-captain steps...