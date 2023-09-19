GB Court suspends notification of ECP to stop by-election results 

The results of GBLA 13 Astore One withheld by ECP.

PTI’s candidate Khursheed Khan approached Chief Court.

PTI’s Khursheed Ahmed is ahead with 6164 votes.

Gilgit Baltistan: The Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan suspended the notification to stop GBLA 13 Astore One by-election results.

The results of the GBLA 13 Astore One by-election held on September 9 in Gilgit were withheld by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), upon which PTI’s Muhammad Khursheed Khan approached the Chief Court GB against the decision to withhold the results.

On the petition of the PTI candidate, the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan suspended the notification of ECP to stop the results.

According to the unofficial results of GBLA 13 Astor One, PTI’s Khursheed Ahmed is ahead with 6164 votes and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) League’s Farman Ali is second with 4899 votes.

Earlier, Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has withheld the official results of GBLA 13 Astore One in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Farman alleged bribery for construction work in the constituency and distribution of water pipes to get votes.