General elections to be held in last week of January: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024.

In the announcement issued by the Election Commission, it has been said that the preliminary list of constituencies will be published on September 27.

The announcement of the Election Commission has said that after hearing the objections and suggestions on the constituencies, the final list will be released on November 30.

According to the announcement, the general elections will be held in the last week of January 54 days after the final list, there will be a 54-day election program after the final list.

It should be noted that the demand of the caretaker government and the Election Commission from the political parties to conduct early and transparent general elections in the country was getting stronger.

In this regard, the caretaker government thought that conducting elections was the job of the Election Commission and the ECP would give the date of the general elections, whenever the ECP gives the date of the elections interim government is ready for it.