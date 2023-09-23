Girl expelled from college found guilty of viciously killing her mother.

A jury in Summit County, Ohio, has rendered a verdict of guilty for a 23-year-old former college student in connection with the 2020 murder of her mother, as announced by the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

Sydney Powell, a resident of Akron, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in relation to the death of her mother, Brenda Powell, aged 50.

The prosecutor’s office press release stated, “In March of 2020, Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck.”

Reports from the Akron Beacon Journal indicated that the former Mount Union University student sobbed during the reading of the verdict in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom.

Prosecutors alleged that Powell murdered her mother to prevent her from discovering that she had been expelled from college.

Brenda Powell, who had dedicated nearly three decades of service as a child life expert at Akron Children’s Hospital, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital following the brutal attack.

Powell underwent evaluation by three defense experts who diagnosed her with schizophrenia. They determined that she had a mental condition that rendered her incapable of comprehending the wrongfulness of her actions.

In response to the defense’s claim that Powell had schizophrenia, the prosecution allowed Dr. Silvia O’Bradovich, a clinical psychologist, to testify in court.

O’Bradovich emphasized that the most reliable source of information for an insanity evaluation is the individual’s thoughts and feelings at the time of the incident. She concluded, “It just didn’t add up to Schizophrenia.”

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano recounted the incident in court, noting that Sydney “stopped attacking with a pan and presumably went to the kitchen with a knife.”

Stano emphasized that the multiple knife wounds inflicted on Brenda’s neck were deliberate and intended to cause harm.

Sydney Powell is scheduled to return to Judge Kelly McLaughlin’s courtroom on October 28, 2023, for sentencing. The judge will decide whether she should serve her sentence in a mental health facility or prison, as reported by The US Sun.

Officials from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where Powell graduated in 2018, expressed their sorrow over the tragic event in 2020, stating, “We are heartbroken by this shocking and tragic event that affects not only the family involved but all of us who know the young woman and her family.”

