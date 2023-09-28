‘Girlfriend Effect’ TikTok Trend has Gone Viral

The “girlfriend effect” trend on TikTok has gained popularity.

The trend highlights the importance of physical appearance in maintaining a relationship,

Many users believe that girlfriends make their partners look their best.

On TikTok, a tendency known as “girlfriend effect” is popular. Women are flaunting the impact of their relationships on their lovers in the newest fashion. Women assert that their boyfriends have experienced a “glow-up” as a result of the connection and affection.

Over 58 million people have viewed the TikTok craze on the platform. Through before and after pictures of their partner, ladies are showcasing the “glow-ups” of their partners in this fashion. The women hope to demonstrate through the images how their partner’s appearance has improved over the course of their relationship.

The popularity of the fad can be attributed to the perception that any connection depends heavily on a person’s physical appearance. While lovers look for a variety of qualities in their partners, including interests, education, body language, dressing sense, etc., physical characteristics are quite important in maintaining a relationship.

Many TikTok users believe that girlfriends make their partners look their best by giving them the newest styling tips. Even on “X” (formerly Twitter), the latest TikTok craze is being discussed.

Check out the responses below:

“the boyfriend/ girlfriend effect trend on TikTok is making me think about how taekook have been dressing like each other lately,” posted one user. “The girlfriend effect is my favorite TikTok trend because we love seeing men finally knows how to wear,” wrote another person. “I love the “girlfriend effect” TikTok trend because it really shows that you’ll really glow if you are loved correctly but that also reminds me of how single I am,” commented a third person.

