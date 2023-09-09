Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

One tola of gold has become Rs 212, 000 in market.

Gold become cheaper by 27, 800 per tola in week.

10 grams gold was sold at Rs 181,756 in Pakistani.

KARACHI: The price of gold continues to fall in the country and gold has decreased by Rs 500 per tola on Saturday.

One tola of gold has become Rs 212, 000 after becoming cheaper by Rs 500.

In Pakistan, gold has become cheaper by 27, 800 per tola during a week.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 428 and gold was sold at Rs 181,756 in the Pakistani exchange.

On the other hand, gold in the global market is down $4 to $1919 per ounce.

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Earlier, the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs4000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs212500 per tola.

The cost of ten grams of gold also experienced a decline, dropping by Rs3430 to reach Rs182184.

On the international stage, the price of gold per ounce rose by $2, reaching a total of $1,923 per ounce.