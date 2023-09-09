Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

Advertisement
  • One tola of gold has become Rs 212, 000 in market.
  • Gold become cheaper by 27, 800 per tola in week.
  • 10 grams gold was sold at Rs 181,756 in Pakistani.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The price of gold continues to fall in the country and gold has decreased by Rs 500 per tola on Saturday.

One tola of gold has become Rs 212, 000 after becoming cheaper by Rs 500.

In Pakistan, gold has become cheaper by 27, 800 per tola during a week.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 428 and gold was sold at Rs 181,756 in the Pakistani exchange.

On the other hand, gold in the global market is down $4 to $1919 per ounce.

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gold rate in Pakistan today cut by Rs4000 to Rs212500/tola
Gold rate in Pakistan today cut by Rs4000 to Rs212500/tola

KARACHI: On Friday (today) in Pakistan, the price of gold witnessed a...

Earlier, the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs4000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs212500 per tola.

The cost of ten grams of gold also experienced a decline, dropping by Rs3430 to reach Rs182184.

On the international stage, the price of gold per ounce rose by $2, reaching a total of $1,923 per ounce.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story