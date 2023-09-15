Gold price in Pakistan at the level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

Gold price in Pakistan at level of Rs218,200/ tola on Friday

KARACHI: The gold rate in the country stands at Rs218,200 per tola,here on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Whereas, the gold per 10g was traded at Rs 187,070 as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 218,200 PKR 200,749 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,760 PKR 172,112 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,776 PKR 17,211

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.