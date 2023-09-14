Gold price in Pakistan stays unmoved on Sept 14

Advertisement
KARACHI: Despite the improvement in the value of the rupee against the dollar, gold did not become cheaper.
Sindh Exchange Association is not issuing rates for two days. Gold price maintained at two-day old rate.
Gold stable at Rs 215000 per tola. Per 10 grams of gold remained at Rs184,585.
