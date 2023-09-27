Gold rate in Pakistan deceases by Rs1,800 to Rs202,300 on Sept 27

KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in aftermaths of the decline in international market.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) said that the rate of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs1,800 to Rs202,300 per tola whereas by Rs1,450 to Rs173,440 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

However global rate decreased slightly to settle at $1,8932 per ounce.

The fall in the precious metal’s value witnessed as the rupee’s upward movement in the local market.

Gold rate has been volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation.