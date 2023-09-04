Gold rate in Pakistan today decreased by Rs700 to Rs239100

KARACHI: The rate of one tola of gold in Pakistan has fallen by Rs700 and now stands at Rs239100. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by Rs600 to reach Rs240990. In the global market, the price of gold per ounce increased to $1,940, recovering from a $5 decline.

Here are today’s gold prices in various cities across the country:

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Karachi PKR 239,100 PKR 2,780 Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780 Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780