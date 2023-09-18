Governor Punjab advocates tackling climate change issues  

He was talking to participants of foreign diplomatic course.

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman has underlined the need of collective efforts to tackle the challenge of climate change.

He was talking to the participants of the foreign diplomatic course belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Lahore.

He said that Pakistan exports top quality textile products in the international market.

The Governor stressed upon the Asian countries to take advantages of the Export Processing Zones established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

He said that boosting cooperation with the ASEAN countries in political, education and tourism sectors will help bolster regional ties.

He said that strengthening of the people to people contacts is very necessary for the improvement of the relations among the countries.

