Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Governor Punjab advocates tackling climate change issues  

Governor Punjab advocates tackling climate change issues  

Articles
Advertisement
Governor Punjab advocates tackling climate change issues  

Governor Punjab advocates tackling climate change issues  

Advertisement
  • He was talking to participants of foreign diplomatic course.
  •  Governor said Pakistan exports top quality textile products.
  • Governor Punjab asked to take advantages of CPEC.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman has underlined the need of collective efforts to tackle the challenge of climate change.

He was talking to the participants of the foreign diplomatic course belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Lahore.

He said that Pakistan exports top quality textile products in the international market.

The Governor stressed upon the Asian countries to take advantages of the Export Processing Zones established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

He said that boosting cooperation with the ASEAN countries in political, education and tourism sectors will help bolster regional ties.

He said that strengthening of the people to people contacts is very necessary for the improvement of the relations among the countries.

Advertisement

Also Read

Expediting process of privatisation key to Pakistan’s economic revival: minister
Expediting process of privatisation key to Pakistan’s economic revival: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Monday said expediting the...

Earlier, Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad said expediting the process of privatization is the key to Pakistan’s sustained economic revival.

In a tweet, the minister said that during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Islamabad, he assured to do everything within his capacity to deliver to the best interests of Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story