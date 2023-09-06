Governor Sindh presents proposals on electricity rates to PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the government will ensure the solution to all the problems being faced by the business community of Karachi.

He was talking to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori who called on him in Islamabad. The governor apprised the prime minister in detail about the administrative affairs and law and order situation of Sindh province.

He also presented proposals regarding electricity rates to the prime minister on behalf of the traders and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The prime minister thanked the governor and directed the authorities concerned to hold detailed consultations over these suggestions. He instructed to submit a report soon after holding consultations on these proposals.

Earlier on August 23, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at Governor House in Karachi. The prime minister arrived on his first visit after assuming office.

In the meeting, the overall political situation of the country, development projects of the federal government in Sindh, and the provision of facilities to the people of the province were discussed.

The governor requested the prime minister to give special attention to the rehabilitation of Karachi’s infrastructure. PM Kakar assured that the interim government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi.

The prime minister held a meeting with members of the business community from small and medium enterprises at the Governor House in which traders lodged their complaints regarding the economic and security conditions in the city.

The prime minister said keeping in view the limited time and mandate, the caretaker government would put in all-out efforts to make a beginning for a new Karachi and Pakistan.

He assured the business community that the Sindh chief secretary and other government machinery would keep them on board for formulating a mechanism to resolve their issues.

The prime minister assured to solve the problems in future and sought a report from the concerned officers on the worsening law and order situation.

