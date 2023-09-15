Govt awaits SC’s detailed verdict on NAB amendments: Solangi

He sad legal experts will review detailed judgment.

Solangi said future course of action will be announce soon.

He reiterated caretaker government’s commitment to assist ECP.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government was waiting for the Supreme Court to issue a detailed judgment on a case related to the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

“Law Ministry and legal experts will review the detailed judgment and future course of action will be announce in the light of their opinion,” the minister said while addressing a news conference along with Caretaker Ministers for Finance and Energy Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali.

To a query, Solangi reiterated the caretaker government’s commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in the country.

“Funds for election were allocated in the federal budget presented by the previous government and at this stage, delimitation process is underway.

However, it is our commitment to fulfill all the requirements of the Election Commission whether it is related to finance or security,” the minister remarked.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of Caretaker Federal Minister to Fawad Hasan Fawad.

Fawad Hasan Fawad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The president administered the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. He was given the portfolio as Minister for Privatisation.