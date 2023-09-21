Govt fully committed to polio eradication measures: PM Kakar

Prime Minister Kakar met Bill Gates on sidelines of UNGA.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar underscored that the caretaker government and the National Polio Task Force remained fully committed to reaching children nationwide with polio vaccines, routine immunizations, and other essential health services.

The prime minister met Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to discuss polio eradication, gender equality, nutrition, and financial inclusion, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

He expressed optimism that stopping poliovirus transmission in every area of the country remained possible this year.

Gates reiterated that polio eradication in Pakistan was a top priority, with particular interest in stopping cross-border transmission with Afghanistan and continuing vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He also expressed his confidence in the National Emergency Operations Centre and the caretaker government to continue ongoing efforts for ending poliovirus transmission.

Gates also shared his appreciation for the prime minister’s support in scaling up innovations and proven approaches to nutrition and improving financial inclusion efforts in Pakistan.

The prime minister and Gates also discussed how improvements across these priorities help improve gender equality efforts, ensuring that women and girls could prioritize their health, finances and futures, and be leaders in their societies.