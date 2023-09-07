Govt launches countrywide operation to curb smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar says operation has been launched across the country, especially in border areas, to prevent smuggling.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad on Thursday, he said crackdowns carried out during the last 48 hours against smuggling have yielded positive results.

The Prime Minister said consultations are underway with the neighboring countries for promotion of trade. He said the authorities of neighboring countries have welcomed our action against smuggling.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said addressing problems of the business community are amongst the foremost priorities of the government.

He recognized that despite the current economic situation, the business community is playing an important role in economic development and provision of employment opportunities.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the government is ensuring reforms in the tax system for which the tax system is being digitized.

The Prime Minister said the country’s economy will be further strengthened by restoring the confidence of traders, industrialists and investors.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the process of reforms in the power sector has been expedited. Effective action will be taken against those involved in power pilferage.

The Prime Minister said consultations with all stakeholders are important to address problems facing the country.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar directed the Commerce Ministry to ensure regular consultations with chambers across the country and seek their suggestions.

He said the performance of commercial attachés posted in Pakistani embassies should be improved.

The Prime Minister also gave directions for bringing improvement in the system of CDA. He said the CDA should digitize land records and all other facilities provided to the people.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the problems faced by the traders and also furnished suggestions for their resolution.

The Prime Minister welcomed the suggestions and assured to address the problems of business community.