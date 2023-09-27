Hajj operations to be digitized in Pakistan

The upcoming Hajj operation in the following year will be fully digitalized, thanks to collaboration between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications. This move aims to keep Hajj pilgrims informed about issues and promptly address any complaints.

The decision was made during a meeting of a special committee formed under the Prime Minister’s directive earlier this month. The meeting was led by the caretaker Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, and attended by Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed.

Officials briefed the meeting about the current system used in the Hajj operation. Dr. Umar Saif announced that, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, they will develop a smartphone application and web portal to digitize the entire Hajj operation. This will allow pilgrims to provide digital feedback on Hajj operations and facilities.

Dr. Umar Saif instructed the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to upgrade the existing Hajj operation system while the digitization process is underway. He also directed the CEO of NITB to deploy an expert team in the Ministry of Religious Affairs to oversee the system.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed emphasized the need to enhance the current system related to Hajj operations.