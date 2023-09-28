Hamza Ali Abbasi Wishes Birthday To Sister Dr. Fazeela With A Heartfelt Note

Hamza Ali Abbasi sent a touching birthday note to sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi.

Famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi sent a touching note to his dear sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi on her birthday.

The sister-brother ideals that we should all aspire to are illustrated in the lovely photo of the two siblings that the Legend of Maula Jatt actor shared.

On his sister’s special day, Hamza Ali Abbasi expressed his love for her in a brief yet honest statement. To his “Api,” Hamza sent emotional birthday wishes in the statement that accompanied the picture, thanking her for her unwavering support as he was growing up.

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi re-shared her brother’s heartfelt honour after reading it and responded to it with her own loving statement on Instagram. She penned, “The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other, and I feel blessed every day to have a brother like you. Thank you for the heartfelt birthday note. Now you know I am.”

Fans were moved by the siblings’ emotional remarks, which showed off their close and adoring bond with one another.

Renowned dermatologist and wellness expert Dr. Fazeela Abbasi has clinics in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. She is one of the top healthcare providers in F-8, Islamabad, and her staff of medical experts gives patients the best care possible.

She has always been very close to her younger brother and considers him not just a brother but also a son, describing him as an honest, kind, and modest person.

