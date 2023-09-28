Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir Comments “Astaghfar” On Yashma Gill’s Viral Video

Hania Aamir Comments “Astaghfar” On Yashma Gill’s Viral Video

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir Comments “Astaghfar” On Yashma Gill’s Viral Video

Hania Aamir Comments “Astaghfar” On Yashma Gill’s Viral Video

Advertisement
  • Yashma Gill’s bold video drew the response “Astaghfar” from Hania Aamir.
  • In the video, Yashma can be seen dining at Al Fanar Restaurant in Dubai.
  • Yashma wore form-fitting slacks and stylish heels in the video.
Advertisement

An Instagram post by Pakistani actress Yashma Gill featuring her in a provocative outfit drew the response “Astaghfar” from another actress, Hania Aamir.

In the posted video, Yashma can be seen dining at Al Fanar Restaurant in Dubai while sporting a stunning turquoise shirt and striking postures.

With form-fitting slacks and stylish heels, Yashma Gill’s attractive green ensemble, which is attracting quick notice, has been precisely matched.

Her typical split, wavy hairstyle adds an air of refinement to the look, which is made stand out by hanging earrings.

Yashma has received a lot of criticism for her appearance.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

“Shame you done Umrah”, said one of the social media users.

A different user wrote, “Allah apko hedayat dy.”

Advertisement

The following was written by another user: “Pitiable condition, jitna b vulgar ho jao ap India se offer nahi anay wali.”

Stunning Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, also remarked “Astagfaar,” but it’s unclear from her comments if she meant it sarcastically or seriously.

Also Read

Hania Aamir and Uzair Jaswal Dance-Off: Who Nailed ‘Chaliya’?
Hania Aamir and Uzair Jaswal Dance-Off: Who Nailed ‘Chaliya’?

Hania Aamir posted a video dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song "Chaleya."...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story