According to a senior Canadian government source, Canada and the United States have closely collaborated in probing potential connections between Indian operatives and the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently disclosed that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations linking New Delhi’s agents to Nijjar’s June shooting.

The source mentioned, “We have been working closely with the U.S., even in making yesterday’s information public.” The official, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the matter, also indicated that Canada would share the evidence it possesses “in due course.”

Trudeau underscored the significant implications of this case in terms of international law and urged the Indian government to treat it seriously and cooperate with Canada’s investigation. Nevertheless, India swiftly dismissed Trudeau’s claim as unfounded and retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat, a response to Canada’s prior expulsion of India’s top intelligence official.

This dispute exacerbates the strain on diplomatic relations that have been deteriorating for years, largely due to New Delhi’s concerns about Sikh separatist activities in Canada. Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser and a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, acknowledged that normal discussions between the two governments are likely to be challenging while this issue remains unresolved.

U.S. authorities expressed their support for Canada’s investigation and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and transparent inquiry, while urging the Indian government to cooperate.

Advertisement

Several voices, including Canada’s Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, are calling on Trudeau to present the government’s evidence. Jesse Singh, founder and chairman of the community group Sikhs of America, stressed the need for substantiated proof before drawing conclusions regarding the allegations.

This dispute has already disrupted trade talks, resulting in their temporary suspension, and the cancellation of a major trade mission slated for October.

India has long expressed dissatisfaction with Sikh separatist activities in Canada. Hardeep Singh Nijjar advocated for the establishment of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland located in India’s northern state of Punjab, which is also the birthplace of the Sikh religion. India officially designated him as a “terrorist” in 2020.