Harry gave William hand flicking gesture at Queen’s funeral.

During the second service of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Prince Harry and Prince William were observed making an awkward gesture, as analyzed by a body language expert.

The two brothers, who have been known for their strained relationship, came together for the funeral of their grandmother at St George’s Chapel in September 2022.

While their interactions were limited, a specific gesture offered an intriguing insight into their dynamics, according to expert Judi James.

James noted that during the service, there was a moment when Prince William and his family held back, allowing Prince Harry and Meghan to enter their pews first.

Despite their close proximity, there appeared to be no visible signs of exchanged acknowledgments between the brothers, except for a hand-flicking gesture made by Prince Harry.

This gesture added a layer of complexity to their already complicated relationship.

