Lahore Weather Update: Here’s how much rain hit which part of Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore received heavy rain on September 18 and here is details of how much rain hit what party of the metropolis, Bol News reported.

The highest rain in Lahore was 147 mm which was recorded at the airport area. Then, the second highest rain hit Tajpura, 142 mm, then Gulberg, 124 mm and Nishter Town, 101 mm. Moreover, Upper Mall (80 mm), Lakshmi Chowk (69 mm), Mughalpura (64 mm), Iqbal Town (77 mm) and Johar Town (68 mm) also received goo rainfall.

Whereas, 58 mm rain was recorded on Jail Road, 63 mm in Gulshan e Ravi, 17 mm in Farrukhabad, 21 mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 23 mm at Pani Wali Talaab, 44 mm in Samanabad and 62 mm at Qurtuba Chowk.