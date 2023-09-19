Hermoso defends herself after being omitted from Spain women’s squad

Jennifer Hermoso has been left off of Spain’s roster for the UEFA Nations League.

Tome defended her decision by claiming that it was done to “protect” the 33-year-old.

Hermoso also criticized the FA for not protecting the players.

Jennifer Hermoso, a striker for FC Barcelona and the Spain women’s national team, has been left off of La Roja’s roster for the UEFA Nations League by new manager Montse Tome.

When questioned about the decision to withdraw the seasoned striker, Tome, 41, preferred to distance herself from the Luis Rubiales kiss controversy and Jorge Villa, Spain’s former manager. Tome defended her decision by claiming that it was done to “protect” the 33-year-old.

“We fully support Jenni and the rest of the players. We believe that the way of helping them is being by their side and listening to them. I’m the top authority here and me and my staff think that this is the best way to protect her at this moment,” she stated.

The World champion, who did not take Tome’s remarks lightly, proceeded to defend herself and uploaded two images on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that she is protected from whoever and from what.

“Let’s be clear: a claim was made today stating that the environment within the federation would be safe for my colleagues to rejoin yet at the same press conference it was announced that they were not calling me as a means to protect me.

“Protect me from what? And from whom? We have searching for weeks – months, even – for protection from the RFEF that never came. The people who now ask us to trust them are the same ones who today disclosed a list of players who have asked NOT to be called up, she wrote.

Comunicado en relación a los últimos acontecimientos del día de hoy // Official Statement regarding today’s latest events #SeAcabó pic.twitter.com/OXMmfyPGz5 — Jenn1 Hermos0 (@Jennihermoso) September 18, 2023

It should be mentioned that Hermoso received a kiss on the lips from Spanish FA President Rubiales during the medal presentation ceremony after the Spain women’s football team won the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Immediately following the kiss, the 33-year-old football player stated in an Instagram live video: “Hey, I didn’t like it, eh.”

Even though Rubiales resigned, the 46-year-old is still in hot water because FIFA and the Spanish FA have launched investigations into him.

