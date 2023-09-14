Hilarious Viral Video: Dog’s Reaction to Owner’s Face Mask

Dog looks puzzled, barks, and moves away in the video.

The post received two million views and lots of likes/comments.

Viewers find it funny, with many laughing and commenting on the dog’s reaction.

A clip of a dog unable to recognize its owner after she put on a face mask has many people in stitches. This humorous video has gone viral since it was uploaded.

The video was posted on Instagram by @mr.coco_chinu_mrs.cookiee_roy. It begins with a woman seated on a chair wearing a black face mask. Her dog is absolutely perplexed and perplexed as it looks at her. It even starts barking and moves away from its master at one point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCO COOKIEE & CHINU POMPOM (@mr.coco_chinu_mrs.cookiee_roy)

This post was published on September 1st. It has been viewed two million times since it was posted. The sharing has also received a number of likes and comments.

“Dog be like: who is this?” one person wrote.

A second person added, “Honest reaction.”

“Dogs are wondering who this monster is,” a third remarked.

A fourth person remarked, “I laughed for 30 minutes straight.”

Others have responded to the video with laughing emojis.

