Historic 250-year-old rose farm in UK announces its closure.

The Cants of Colchester, one of the United Kingdom’s oldest rose farms, is set to permanently close its doors by the end of this month.

Located on the old A134 between Colchester and Great Horkesley, this family-run rose-growing establishment has a storied history dating back to its founding in 1765. Today, it is still managed by the descendants of its founder, with over 250 years of horticultural expertise.

In an email sent to its loyal customers, the business shared the unfortunate news: “It is with regret to inform you that we will be closing our doors for the final time at the end of September.

It has not been an easy decision to make, but business has become a lot quieter, and the directors are getting too long in the tooth to carry on.

The rose industry is a difficult industry at the best of times, but where we are situated, with no passing trade and customers struggling to find us, these factors have had a big impact. Thank you to all of our loyal customers who have stayed with us and supported us over the years.”

As part of their closing-down sale, shoppers now have the opportunity to take advantage of discounted prices on flowers, plants, and various other items.

A spokesperson for the center noted, “We have a small selection of roses left which can be purchased online or in our nursery. These have been in the pots for many months, so will need to be planted out very soon. We also have a selection of sundries on offer including Vitax products, sprays, flowerpots and terracotta and grey marble pots. If you are interested in any of the pots, please visit our nursery or contact us.”

In its earlier years, the company cultivated a variety of plants, including Azaleas, Fuchsias, Rhododendrons, Peaches, Apricots, and sweet tomatoes in Colchester.

However, in 1853, Ben Cant was introduced to new French roses by his friend Mr. Penrose. Ben, inspired by the growing popularity of roses, shifted his focus, eventually becoming a prominent rose exhibitor by 1880, winning an astonishing 54 first prizes in a single month across the UK, as reported by The Sun.

While the firm no longer breeds roses, it continues to play a vital role in the rose market by discovering new and exciting varieties.

Shoppers can still visit the garden center for assistance in planning their rose gardens, choosing the right rose varieties, and receiving guidance on preparation and aftercare.

