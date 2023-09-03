Hoda Kotb Shares Touching Moment With Her Daughter About ‘Tone of Voice’

Hoda Kotb shared a significant motherhood experience during Friday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. She recounted how her 4-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, pointed out her inconsistency regarding the tone of voice she uses.

“[She] asked me, ‘Mom, how come you use the tone of voice you tell us not to use? How come you use it on us sometimes?'” Kotb shared with her cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb, who is also the mother of a 6-year-old daughter named Haley Joy, admitted that her daughter’s question took her by surprise. She explained, “I was like, ‘Oh.’ And you just realize…” She went on to describe how this became a crucial teaching moment, not only for her child but for herself as well. “I said, ‘Well, sometimes I use that tone because it’s very serious. I really want you to listen, okay? It’s a serious matter. It’s not like the fun stuff. When I use that tone, it’s because it’s serious,” she recalled.

She also highlighted the significance of having such conversations when things are not chaotic, prompting Jenna Bush Hager to agree, emphasizing the value of having real conversations.

Hoda Kotb reflected on how this experience served as a reminder that “what we say [as parents] comes echoing right back to us.”

