Home Depot Cat in New Jersey Goes Viral

A charismatic feline named Leo has taken the internet by storm while calling a Home Depot store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, his home. Leo, the resident cat, has become an unexpected social media sensation, thanks to Jeffrey Simpkins, whose TikTok videos of the charming cat have gone viral.

Simpkins, a delighted Leo enthusiast, began documenting the cat’s daily life at the store, and the response was staggering. His videos garnered millions of views within days, a far cry from his previous modest viewer counts.

Leo’s fame is attributed to his distinctive personality, affable nature, and unique penchant for wearing clothing, setting him apart from the typical feline crowd. He’s also known for having several preferred sleeping spots.

Store employees revealed that Leo, once a barn cat, was introduced to the store about a year ago to tackle a mouse problem. They’ve since showered him with care, including regular vet check-ups and a cozy place to rest during holidays when the store is closed.

In an unexpected twist, Leo’s newfound stardom has drawn customers specifically to the store to catch a glimpse of the feline sensation, turning Leo into a local celebrity. His endearing presence has undoubtedly left a pawprint on the hearts of many, making Leo more than just a store cat—he’s a beloved icon.

