How can Pakistan can begin their World Cup campaign as number 1 ODI team?

India regained the top position in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Pakistan had briefly dropped to the third position.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on October 6.

India reclaimed the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International (ODI) Rankings by defeating Australia with a five-wicket victory in Mohali, displacing Pakistan from the number one position.

India secured their impressive win with a dominant batting performance, with four different players, namely Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav, scoring half-centuries for the home team.

As a result, India now leads the ODI rankings with 116 rating points, while Pakistan closely follows in the second position with 115 rating points.

Prior to the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, India has two more ODIs against Australia to play.

Pakistan has the opportunity to regain the top ranking if Australia manages to defeat India in the remaining two matches.

If Australia succeeds, Pakistan will once again claim the number one spot in the ODI rankings and enter the World Cup with high spirits.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan had previously attained the number one ODI ranking after defeating Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in August. However, their performance in the Asia Cup 2023 dropped them to the third position.

Following South Africa’s victory in the five-match ODI series against Australia at home, Pakistan regained the top position in the ICC rankings.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign will commence on October 6 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

