Hungary could further delay Sweden’s NATO bid, parliament speaker says

Hungary is uncertain about approving Sweden’s NATO application.

Approval has been delayed due to concerns about criticism of Hungary’s democracy.

Sweden requested NATO membership due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The parliament speaker told local television late on Sunday that Hungary is not sure if it needs to approve Sweden’s application to join NATO, perhaps indicating further delays.

Since July 2022, Hungary’s approval has been stuck in parliament due to concerns about criticism of Hungary’s democratic decline from Swedish parties.

According to parliament speaker Laszlo Kover, a senior member of the ruling Fidesz party, “It is not sure we need to approve this bid,” he was referring to Sweden.

His remarks come after a letter the foreign minister of Hungary wrote to his Swedish colleague last week in which he once more expressed worry about what he called “biased and unfair” allegations made against the Hungarian government by some Swedish MPs.

In reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden asked to join NATO last year. The majority of the alliance countries swiftly approved its application.

Although both Turkey and Hungary have stated that they are closely coordinating their positions on the issue, they have not yet ratified Sweden’s request.

Advertisement

Later this month, the Hungarian parliament will reassemble, but it is not yet known if a discussion and vote on the Swedish ratification will be on the schedule.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ukraine summons Hungary’s envoy in response to Orban’s ‘unacceptable’ remarks The new low point in relations between the two neighbors. Orban told...