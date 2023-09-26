Advertisement
IB moves SC to withdraw Faizabad sit-in review petition 

  • Deputy Director of IB  filed a miscellaneous application.
  • IB wants to withdraw the review plea against the decision.
  • SC will take up petitions on Sep 28 against Feb 6, 2019 verdict.
ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has decided to withdraw its review pleas filed in the Supreme Court in the Faizabad Dharna(Faizabad Sit-in) case.

The Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau filed a miscellaneous application in the Faizabad Dharna review case in the Supreme Court.

In the miscellaneous petition of the Deputy Director, it has been stated that the IB wants to withdraw the review plea against the decision.

On the other hand, former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer filed a petition for adjournment of the Faizabad sit-in review case.

It has been stated in the petition that Sheikh Rasheed is under custody and cannot be contacted, his lawyer Amanullah Kanrani has now become the provincial law minister, so he cannot appear in the Faizabad Dharna review case as the provincial law minister.

It has been requested in the petition that the court adjourn the hearing of the case.

It should be noted that the Faizabad sit-in review case will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 28.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has fixed review petitions against the Faizabad Dharna case judgment.

A three-judge bench of the apex court led by the chief justice himself and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan as well as Justice Athar Minallah — will take up the petitions on September 28 against the February 6, 2019 verdict.

The pleas were not taken up during the tenures of the last three chief justices, namely Asif Saeed Khosa, Gulzar Ahmed, and Umar Ata Bandial.

