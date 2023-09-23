ICC unveils 2024 T20 World Cup venues

USA and West Indies will host 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

ICC announced venues for T20 World Cup.

20 teams will battle for the glory.

Advertisement

The complete list of venues for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has been unveiled by the crickinting body.

Co-hosted by West Indies and the United States of America, the tournament will begin on June 4 and will conclude on June 30.

The ICC announced that Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent & The Grenadines in the Caribbean region, while Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York in the USA will host the T20 World Cup.

Speaking about the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.

“This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.”

A delighted CEO of Cricket West Indies Johnny Grave said: “This is an exciting moment as we announce the Caribbean venues approved to host the largest ICC T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to the host Governments of the West Indies for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in the West Indies for a generation. The seven host countries have all committed to upgrading their international cricket venues and practice facilities, continuing to support and preserve the proud legacy of West Indies cricket.

“We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class event tournaments showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.”

The hosts for the event were confirmed in Noverber 2021, while the venues were finalized after careful evaluations.

A total of 20 teams will compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup title. 15 teams have already been qualified for the mega event. The USA and West Indies have qualified due to their hosting rights. The remaining spots will be filled with the qualification from regional qualifiers.

After placing in the top 8 in the 2022 edition, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will compete in the tournament.

Due to their standings in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking at the conclusion of the last T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and Afghanistan qualified. Ireland, Scotland, and PNG have so far reserved their spots through the Qualifiers.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC finalizes schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 ICC finalized the schedule for T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will...