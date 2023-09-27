Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia squad for mega event announced!

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia squad for mega event announced!

Articles
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia squad for mega event announced!

Australia squad for mega event announced!

  • Australia named the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.
  • The Kangaroos, who last took home the title in 2015, will be aiming to make it six times in a row.
  • In the most recent ODI series against South Africa, the Aussies’ bowlers did not perform up to the mark.
The kangaroos also suffered an injury blow after star batter Travis Head was ruled out.

Australia squad for ICC World Cup 2023 

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

