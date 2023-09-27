ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Subhman Gill race for No 1 spot

Shubman Gill is closing the gap on captain Babar Azam.

Babar is ranked number 1 in ODI batting.

Gill is ranked number 2 in ODI batting.

In the latest ICC ODI batting rankings update, the gap between Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and India’s Shubman Gill is narrowing. Gill’s outstanding performances in the first two matches of India’s ODI series against Australia have propelled him to second place in the rankings, with a career-high rating of 847 points, just 10 points behind Babar.

However, since Pakistan is not playing any official ODI matches until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup starts on October 5, Babar will enter the tournament as the top-ranked batter.

The competition for the top spot between Babar and Gill is expected to remain intense throughout the six weeks of the World Cup, as they have a substantial lead over their closest competitors.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa is third in the rankings, more than 100 points behind the top two, while Ireland’s Harry Tector has reached a career-high rating to claim the fourth spot.

Other Indian batters, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, have also improved their rankings after impressive performances against Australia.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Mohammed Siraj of India maintains his lead despite not featuring in the ODI series against Australia. He holds an 11-point advantage over Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. The top 10 bowlers in the ODI rankings are closely grouped, with just 55 rating points separating them.

Experienced Australian spinner Adam Zampa has moved up to seventh place in the rankings, thanks to his performances in the first two matches against India.

Additionally, India’s Mohammed Shami and Australia’s Sean Abbott have also made progress in the rankings. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman has risen to 23rd place following his five-wicket haul in the ODI series against New Zealand.

