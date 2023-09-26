ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh squad for mega event announced!

Bangladesh announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The Tigers will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. Tamim Iqbal was left out of the squad due to fitness concerns.

Bangladesh Squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Mehdy Miraz, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Tanzid Tamim, Mahmudullah Riyad.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Oct 7.

