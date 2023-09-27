Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: India squad for mega event announced!

ICC World Cup 2023: India squad for mega event announced!

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: India squad for mega event announced!

India squad for mega event announced!

Advertisement

India announced their power-packed ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

India has been in top form since the beginning of the year. Recently the Men in Blue won the Aisa Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka thanks to Mohammad Siraj’s illustrious spell.

India will be entering the World Cup as the number 1 team in ODIs.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

India thrashes Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final, wins by a record margin
India thrashes Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final, wins by a record margin

Mohammed Siraj took 6 wickets for 21 runs in the Asia Cup...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story