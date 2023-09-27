Pakistani fans show distcontent over new version of ‘Mauka Mauka’

Pakistan and India face each other on October 14.

India released a new ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement.

Pakistan will be looking to win their maiden match against India.

Advertisement

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to commence in Ahmedabad, India, with a match between the finalists of the 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand, taking place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The most anticipated match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad. India aims to secure their eighth World Cup victory against Pakistan, while Pakistan hopes to achieve their first-ever win.

The official broadcaster of the event, Star Sports, has brought back the famous “Mauka Mauka” actor in a new advertisement titled “8KaWait” ahead of the World Cup to add more excitement to the rivalry.

The advertisement shows how India has emerged dominant in all previous seven encounters against the Men in Green.

However, the Pakistani fans did not take the advertisement lightly. They reminded India of their humiliating defeat against the Men in Green by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Advertisement

Some of the Indian fans also showed discontent over the advertisement.

Advertisement Dekhty hain 8vi-baar ya 2huwadar ? https://t.co/wXl6lKsXHp — Ibrahim Badees (@IbrahimBadees) September 27, 2023

What’s wrong with their agency? Who is approving such miserable ads! — Ajinkya Kulkarni (@ajin_kyaa) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Last time when Star Sports made a Video on “MAUKA MAUKA” Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets and the captain was Babar Azam ,

MAUKA MAUKA is back, Looks like the Indian team wants to update their software once again 😂 https://t.co/HYgUsjWKXs — kamran (@kamran_072) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Kuch zyada maza ni aya!! Hire some better content writers. Previous ones were better. — Saad Butt (@CricBellz) September 27, 2023

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam excited to play in India for the first time Pakistan is eyeing for the World Cup trophy. Babar Aman is excited...