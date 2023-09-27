ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa squad for mega event announced!

South Africa named their strong 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas with high confidence after securing the home ODI series against Australia.

However, Proteas’s ace bowler Anrich Nortje was ruled out due to injury.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock announced his retirement after the World Cup.

South Africa squad ICC World Cup 2023

Advertisement

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read South Africa’s Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI with back injury Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third ODI against Australia...