ICC World Cup 2023: Team Pakistan receives a warm welcome in India

Pakistan Cricket Team reached India finally.

The people of India’s welcome melts the hearts of the players.

The players participate in the training session.

The Pakistan cricket team was warmly welcomed by Indian people in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The heartwarming footage was shared through the Pakis Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While sharing the post on X, the PCB wrote “A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores”.

A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

Moreover, the Pakistan cricket team took part in training sessions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Remember that this was the first training session for Pakistan’s side after reaching India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The skipper, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali, and the majority of the players, participate in the training.

Unfortunately, a delay in time created uncertainty about Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup. Finally, India issued a visa for Pakistan, ending the uncertainty.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about a visa delay that had hampered the team’s preparations for the huge event across the border.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before opening their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

India and Pakistan will meet in a mouth-watering match on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

