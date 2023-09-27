ICC World Cup 2023: What is importance of Pakistan, India ODI rankings ahead of tournament?

What is importance of Pakistan, India ODI rankings ahead of tournament?

England and New Zealand will play the opening match on Oct 5.

India is the favorite to win the World Cup 2023.

India and Pakistan are ranked as the top two teams in ODi.

ICC World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 with the clash of World Cup 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand, at the Naendra Mohdi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Currently, India and Pakistan are the top two teams with 117 and 115 points respectively.

Since the start of 2023, India has been in excellent form as Men Blues led by Rohit Sharma has won 16 out of their last 20 matches.

In the most recently completed Asia Cup, India displayed outstanding performance in the final where they defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made it to the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time during their home series against New Zealand. However, due to poor performance, they slipped to the second spot.

It may be noted that there is only a difference of two points between the ratings of the arch-rivals.

When looking at the previous rankings from the World Cup perspective, either team has a chance of claiming the glory. As, since 199, it was observed that the top two ranked teams have won the world cups.

When looking at Australia’s victories, they were ranked second in the 1999 World Cup when they defeated Pakistan, and they were ranked first when they cliched the 2015 World Cup title, while in 2019 when England won, they were ranked second.

It is also noteworthy to mention that since the 2011 World Cup, the host nation has been winning the titles. This could be a plus point for India too as they are entitled to host this year’s World Cup.

Considering the top-notch performance of the Indian team, they are the favorites to take away the trophy. However, it should not be ignored that Pakistan, South Africa, England, and New Zealand are also displaying their best performance.

