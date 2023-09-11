Idea of single market economy is to overcome differences:  Dr Cecilia

Dr Cecilia said European single market was very simple idea.

KARACHI: The Department of International Relations of the University of Karachi organized an informative session on the topic of “European Single Market: Its Evolution 30 Years after Its Establishment”, at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

Dr Cecilia Severoni of the University of Udine, Italy, during her presentation, provides an in-depth analysis of the European single market, its challenges and opportunities, and problems faced after Brexit.

Dr Cecilia insisted that the idea of the single market economy is to overcome political differences. She said that the European single market was a very simple idea. Still, it seems difficult to implement which is based on the four freedoms of movements related to the people of European nations.

“We are stronger together. There is no other solution else to cooperate with each other. The digital transformation is important for the European countries.”

Earlier, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that the European common market is significant for the European region.

She noted that political disputes hinder economic growth but the EU is the best example for states to overcome political differences.