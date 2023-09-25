IHC directs to transfer PTI chief to Adiala from Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed to transfer the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to the Adiala Jail from Attock Jail, Bol News reported.

Hearing the petition seeking the former prime minister’s transfer from the Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said Islamabad’s under-trial prisoners were kept at the Adiala Jail. When he was sentenced, he was kept at the Attock Jail, but now his sentence was suspended and the PTI chief was an under-trial prisoner, he said.

The chief justice said the PTI chairman was a former prime minister and an educated person. What if you sent him to Rahim Yar Khan, will the court trial be held in Rahim Yar Khan, he inquired.

The additional attorney general replied the order regarding the former PM in the cypher case was to put him in the Attock Jail. That order was issued because the PTI chairman was in the Attock Jail at that time, the CJ remarked.

“As per the law, the under-trial prisoners of Islamabad are kept at Adiala Jail. So, transfer him to the Adiala Jail,” he directed. He also asked what type of classes were there in the jail after A and B classes were dissolved. The additional attorney general replied there were now common and better classes. Since, the PTI chief was a former PM, he deserved a better class, Aamer Farooq said.

Advertisement

Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat said the PTI chairman was a sportsman, so he should be provided exercise machines.

The chief justices said no such act should be done that deprived someone of their rights.