IHC suspends FIA notice issued to Bushra Bibi in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the notice issued by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Chairman PTI’s wife Bushra Bibi had filed a separate petition against the FIA ​​investigation on the alleged audio leak, arguing that the main case was already pending in this court and the court on September 18 directed FIA ​​to take legal action according to law.

The petition further stated that the main case is now scheduled for hearing on October 30, despite the case being pending, the FIA ​​issued a summons notice on September 19.

Islamabad High Court Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition of Bushra Bibi in which Sardar Latif Khosa appeared on behalf of the PTI chairman’s wife.

After a brief hearing on the petition, the court suspended the FIA ​​summons notice and sought a response from the Federal Investigation Agency.

Bushra Bibi pleaded in her petition that if the FIA ​​continues the action, it will affect the rights of the petitioner, so while the case is pending, the court should suspend the notice of the FIA.