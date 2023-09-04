Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail hearing in cypher case delayed as judge on leave

The bail hearing for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been delayed in the Official Secrets Act Court of Islamabad, as the judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain has gone on leaves.

The court staff reported that judge Abul Hasnat is on one-week leave till September 8, due to his wife’s illness.

Further stated that the judge will be back on duty from September 9.

PTI legal team stated that the lawyers of PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will appear before the duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan, who will hear the bail application of the accused.