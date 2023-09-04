Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail hearing in cypher case delayed as judge on leave

Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail hearing in cypher case delayed as judge on leave

Articles
Advertisement
Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail hearing in cypher case delayed as judge on leave

Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail hearing in cypher case delayed as judge on leave

Advertisement

The bail hearing for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been delayed in the Official Secrets Act Court of Islamabad, as the judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain has gone on leaves.

The court staff reported that judge Abul Hasnat is on one-week leave till September 8, due to his wife’s illness.

Further stated that the judge will be back on duty from September 9.

PTI legal team stated that the lawyers of PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will appear before the duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan, who will hear the bail application of the accused.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story