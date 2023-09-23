India achieves historic feat, becomes second team to top all three cricket formats

India has achieved a historic milestone.

The team achieved the top position in all three cricket formats.

India is the second team to do so.

Advertisement

India has achieved a remarkable milestone in men’s cricket, becoming only the second team in history to hold the top position in all three formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20 internationals).

This achievement came after India defeated Australia in the first ODI on Friday, propelling them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings and surpassing arch-rivals Pakistan. Previously, South Africa accomplished this feat in 2012, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India was already ranked number one in Tests and T20 internationals. Their five-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali led them to 116 rating points, just one point ahead of Pakistan.

However, India’s position at the top could be at risk if Australia, currently with 111 points, manages to win the remaining two matches in the series, which serves as a warm-up for the World Cup.

Should India win the series, they would enter the upcoming World Cup as the top-ranked ODI team globally. India showcased their excellent form in their recent triumph over Australia, where Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul limited Australia to 276 runs.

Half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav ensured a comfortable victory for the home side.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mohammad Rizwan tops, Babar goes to 3rd spot in ICC rankings Mohammad Rizwan maintained his lead in ICC T20I rankings. His contributions helped...