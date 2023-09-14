India wants to Put an end to Sanatana & push nation back to slavery

Narendra Modi has accused it of seeking to obliterate Sanatana Dharma.

The strategy is to attack the culture of India.

In a blistering criticism of the opposition INDIA alliance, PM Narendra Modi has accused it of seeking to obliterate Sanatana Dharma and regress the nation into a thousand years of subjugation.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister during a rally in Madhya Pradesh, which is currently gearing up for elections. It marks his first public response to the controversy surrounding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks regarding Sanatana Dharma.

At the rally, Prime Minister Modi stated in Hindi, “They held a meeting in Mumbai recently, and I think they decided the policy and strategy of how to run the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance there.

They have also decided on a hidden agenda. The strategy is to attack the culture of India. They have decided to attack the faith of Indians and finish the thoughts, values, and traditions that have united the country for thousands of years.”

He further linked India’s historical heroes to the Sanatana culture, highlighting its significance.

“The ‘ghamandiya’ alliance has resolved to finish the Sanatana culture and traditions that inspired Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. It was the strength of Sanatana that the Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, could challenge the British and say that she would not give up her Jhansi.”

PM Modi mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi considered Sanatana Dharma essential to his life, noting, “He was inspired by Lord Ram all his life. His last words were ‘hey Ram.'”

He also underscored the influence of Sanatana culture on Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak, emphasizing that it moved freedom fighters who faced execution by the British to express their desire to be reborn “in the lap of Bharat Ma.”

The Prime Minister warned that in the days to come, the opposition alliance would intensify its attacks.

He called for vigilance among supporters of Sanatana and those who love the country, emphasizing the need to thwart their agenda and prevent the regression of the nation into a millennium of enslavement.

PM Modi’s remarks came in response to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial comments about “eradicating” Sanatana Dharma, equating it with diseases like dengue and malaria while discussing caste differences.

The BJP seized on these remarks to criticize not only the opposition alliance but also individual parties within it. While Udhayanidhi Stalin stood by his statement and received support from his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, some alliance partners like Congress, AAP, and Trinamool Congress distanced themselves from the remarks.

