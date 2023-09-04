Indian media spreading propaganda on Gilgit-Baltistan situation: Minister

Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone said there was peace in the region.

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone on Monday said there was peace all over the region and warned elements to desist from creating any law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Iman Shan, the home minister said the peaceful atmosphere of the region had been disturbed to some extent due to the speeches of religious scholars of respective sects.

“The state wants all the issues to be resolved through understanding and efforts in this regard are being made at all levels,” he added.

The minister said they had invited some leading scholars of both sides from other parts of Pakistan to sit with the local Ulema and find an amicable solution.

The minister requested the religious scholars to preach the teachings of peace, brotherhood, and unity from the pulpit. “Peace can only be maintained if we respect each other’s beliefs and faiths, which will ultimately help realize the dream of development in the region come true,” he added.

The minister also appealed to all the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to play a positive role in the current situation and not to fall prey to the enemy’s propaganda.

He said the Indian media had made a sinister attempt to misrepresent the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan though not a single shot was fired anywhere in the region. “We strongly condemn the India propaganda.”

Earlier Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department rejected speculation regarding the deployment of the army in the region due to the volatile law and order situation in the region.

In a statement, the Home Department said the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful and all communication roads, trade and business centres, and educational institutions are open as usual.

It noted that civil law enforcement agencies have been called along with the Pakistan Army to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Chehlum of Karbala martyrs.

It added that special arrangements have also been made for the security of Chehlum procession routes and imambargahs. It said that Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and avoid any untoward incident.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed Section 144 and banned all public gatherings in the entire region to maintain law and order after a series of protests in the region.

The authorities have also imposed a ban on displaying arms and aerial firing. The government has imposed a ban on religious gatherings, protest sit-in, and blocking highways or an indefinite period. The administration has vowed to send any violators to jail.

