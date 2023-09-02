Info Minister briefs PM Kakar on UNGA preparations

Murtaza Solangi called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

They deliberated on the strategy for Pakistan’s narrative at UNGA session.

PM Kakar will address the UNGA on September 22 during his US visit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, they also deliberated upon the proposed strategy for the effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive narrative at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA session.

The minister also apprised the prime minister of the matters related to his ministry. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and Principal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi were also present.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram called on the caretaker prime minister.

The envoy apprised the prime minister of the preparations for the upcoming 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78). The prime minister appreciated Munir Akram for effective representative of Pakistan on the UN platform.

PM Kakar is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on his first visit to the United States as the premier.

The prime minister will deliver his maiden speech to the UNGA in its 78th summit during the US visit scheduled from September 18 to 23.

PM Kakar will be among the guests who will attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit.

The guests will be received by Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the reception at the American Museum of National History, located adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the prime minister including interim Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, interim Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

PM Kakar has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on September 22 and he would return the same day after delivering his speech.

The UNGA will hold a debate on global issues, in which the government will present its stance before the world. PM Kakar will also represent Pakistan at a conference in the US on sustainable development.

It is expected that the prime minister will undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to the United States.