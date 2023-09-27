Interior Ministry revises fines for traffic rule violations within ICT

The fine increament bound traffic users to smooth traffic discipline.

The minimum charge will be Rs. 500.

The ICT police request that citizens respect traffic laws.

The Interior Ministry has issued a new notification for traffic rule violations and revised fines within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In an official statement by the Interior Ministry, several key structures have been introduced, signaling the government’s commitment to smoothing traffic discipline.

According to the new notification, the minimum fine will be Rs 500, Rs 1000 for motorcyclists, Rs 1500 for motor cars, Rs 2000 for PSV vehicles, and Rs 2500 for HTV vehicles.

Added to that, a fine of Rs 1500 will be imposed for using black glasses, a fine of Rs 2000 for irresponsible driving, and a fine of Rs 2500 for an underage driver.

Further, a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed for illegal parking, a fine of Rs 5000 for one-wheeling, a fine of Rs 1000 for driving a motorcycle without a driving license, a fine of Rs 2000 for driving a motor car, and a fine of Rs 8000 for HTV and PSV vehicles.

It’s polite request to respect the civil traffic rules and avoid heavy fines. The increase in fines is aimed at ensuring enforcement of traffic rules.

Consequently, adherence to traffic rules prevents accidents, and Islamabad police are running a vigorous campaign in this regard.

