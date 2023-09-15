Investigation against Caretaker PM closes on merit: NAB 

Asset case was opened against Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Quetta.

However, PM Kakar assets were not found in investigation.

Caretaker PM’s case was cleared before he assumed power.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the investigation against Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar closed on merit.

NAB officials, the complaint against the caretaker prime minister had nothing to do with the NAB amendments, and the investigation against him was shelved on merit.

NAB sources say that an asset case was opened against Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Quetta, but his assets were not found in the investigation.

NAB sources said that the caretaker prime minister’s case was cleared before he assumed power.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The Supreme Court declared the amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws null and void, while declaring PTI chairman’s petition against NAB amendments case admissible.

The top court declared the law setting the minimum limit of corruption in NAB at 500 million as invalid.

As per the verdict, the Toshakhana case against Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani have been reinstated .