Islamabad Police will be equipped with latest gadgets: Sarfarz Bugti    

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfarz Bugti visited Police Line Headquarters and paid homage to the martyrs of the police.

He was received by Secretary Interior Aftab Durrani and ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in police line headquarters where the minister laid the wreath on monument of martyrs and offered fatiha.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the martyrs were blessed by the Allah almighty and were an asset for the country who sacrificed their lives for prosperous future of the nation. He also inaugurated women driving center and visited central police office where he was greeted by the officers and briefed on the functioning of capital police.

ICCPO informed the minister that capital police were actively running a campaign against drugs and smuggling and declining trend was witnessed in crimes.

The minster appreciated the police for maintaining law and order situation in the federal capital while making an announcement that the police would be equipped with the modern techniques and gadgets to control crimes.

He urged the officers to perform their duties with devotion and dedication and behave friendly with the citizen and resolve their issues on priority. The minister said the writ of the state would be ensured at all costs.