Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Islamabad Police will be equipped with latest gadgets: Sarfarz Bugti    

Islamabad Police will be equipped with latest gadgets: Sarfarz Bugti    

Articles
Advertisement
Islamabad Police will be equipped with latest gadgets: Sarfarz Bugti    

Islamabad Police will be equipped with latest gadgets: Sarfarz Bugti    

Advertisement
  • Minister laid wreath on monument of martyrs and offered fatiha.
  • Sarfarz Bugti said said writ of state would be ensured at all costs.
  • He urged officers to perform their duties with devotion and dedication.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfarz Bugti visited Police Line Headquarters and paid homage to the martyrs of the police.

He was received by Secretary Interior Aftab Durrani and ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in police line headquarters where the minister laid the wreath on monument of martyrs and offered fatiha.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the martyrs were blessed by the Allah almighty and were an asset for the country who sacrificed their lives for prosperous future of the nation. He also inaugurated women driving center and visited central police office where he was greeted by the officers and briefed on the functioning of capital police.

ICCPO informed the minister that capital police were actively running a campaign against drugs and smuggling and declining trend was witnessed in crimes.

The minster appreciated the police for maintaining law and order situation in the federal capital while making an announcement that the police would be equipped with the modern techniques and gadgets to control crimes.

Also Read

Three ANF personnel injured in encounter with smugglers
Three ANF personnel injured in encounter with smugglers

A raid was conducted at hotel near Western Bypass. The accused opened...

Advertisement

He urged the officers to perform their duties with devotion and dedication and behave friendly with the citizen and resolve their issues on priority. The minister said the writ of the state would be ensured at all costs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story