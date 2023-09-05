Italian Navy Ship Morosini visits Pakistan

Italian Navy Ship Morosini on Tuesday visited Pakistan and it participated in a bilateral naval exercise along with ships of the Pakistan Navy and aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said along with the Italian ship, a delegation of high military leadership and defense industry also visited Pakistan.

He said Italian Navy Director Military Personnel met Commander Pakistan Fleet. Issues of mutual interest and future maritime partnership were discussed during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

The Pakistan Navy spox said the visit of Italian military delegations and ships would further boost relations between the two countries.